Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $123,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $683,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $473.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,601,419 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

