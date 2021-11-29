Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $64.17 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.