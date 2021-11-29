Comerica Bank Sells 6,603 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSC stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

