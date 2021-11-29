Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,087 shares of company stock worth $295,054. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $97.58 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.