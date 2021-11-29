Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,060.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

