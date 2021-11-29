Kelley Steven-Waiss Sells 3,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FORM stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
