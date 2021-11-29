Kelley Steven-Waiss Sells 3,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FORM stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.