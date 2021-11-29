Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.13.

GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

