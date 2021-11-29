UP Fintech (TIGR) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UP Fintech to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 73.88 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.18

UP Fintech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.81% 16.90% 6.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UP Fintech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 509 2254 2294 71 2.38

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $23.31, indicating a potential upside of 294.36%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 15.38%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UP Fintech rivals beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

