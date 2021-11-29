Insider Selling: Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer Sells C$33,950.00 in Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer James Stuart Currie sold 50,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$186,725.

MBX opened at C$0.71 on Monday. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a PE ratio of -30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

