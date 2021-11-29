Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Buys A$42,448.00 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 30,320 shares of Wotso Property stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,448.00 ($30,320.00).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 66,593 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,831.75 ($65,594.11).

On Friday, October 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,500.00 ($24,642.86).

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 10,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,870.00 ($9,907.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

