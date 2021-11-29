Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

VCR stock opened at $343.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.34 and its 200 day moving average is $319.52. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $257.86 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

