Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 133,000 Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT opened at $1.73 on Monday. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 52.89% and a negative net margin of 265.39%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

