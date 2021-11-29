Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $442,000 Investment in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Maverix Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06. Maverix Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

