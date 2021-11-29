98,844 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth $59,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Amarin stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

