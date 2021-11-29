frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 705.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 254,986 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 253,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 208,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,616 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

FTDR opened at $35.30 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

