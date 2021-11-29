Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $85.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

