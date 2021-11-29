Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock valued at $217,768,960. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

