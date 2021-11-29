Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DYN stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $757.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

