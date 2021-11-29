Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLNT opened at $84.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

