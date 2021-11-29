Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in November

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Royal Vopak stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

