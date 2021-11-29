Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Up 130.5% in November

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

UNIEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.