Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,117 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in FinVolution Group by 6,886.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,483,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FinVolution Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 981,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FinVolution Group by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 644,013 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FinVolution Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221,654 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $10.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FINV shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Rowe started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

