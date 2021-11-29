Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Sunrun worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $47.41 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

