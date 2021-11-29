Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.78% of Veritex worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VBTX opened at $39.98 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

