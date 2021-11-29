LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 495,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 267.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.06. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

