Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 36.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,358 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 133,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,150,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41,761.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,675 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,473,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

LPX stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.