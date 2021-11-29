Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Mattel worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mattel by 42.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 271,171 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mattel by 111,843.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 1,738.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,199 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $5,115,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 346.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

