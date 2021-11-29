Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,057 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $271,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30.

