International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of International Bancshares worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.23. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.