UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 57.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

