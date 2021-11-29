UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.