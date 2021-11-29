Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

RCKT opened at $23.67 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

