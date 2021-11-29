Invesco Ltd. Sells 376,615 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,258,000 after acquiring an additional 652,845 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,237,000. Price Michael F bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,193,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.57%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.