UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 119.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 625,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 862,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 379,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $440.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

