Insider Buying: InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Buys $65,064.40 in Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Paul Stuka acquired 18,328 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $65,064.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Stuka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Paul Stuka acquired 19,188 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $67,925.52.

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.75. InspireMD, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

