Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American International Group (AIG)

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2021 – American International Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – American International Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – American International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIG’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. After suffering from revenues declines since the past several years, topline is now growing. Hardening of insurance rates bodes well for premium growth. Its cost-cutting efforts are driving operational efficiency thus aiding the margins. It expects to achieve run-rate savings worth $1 billion by 2022 end. Divestitures made over the years have streamlined its business. The company is in the process of separating its Life and Retirement unit. Buyouts have led to business expansion. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 7% upward over the last 60 days. However, high debt remains a concern. The company's low return on equity makes the company unattractive. Its exposure to catastrophe loss imparts volatility to its earnings.”

AIG opened at $56.05 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

