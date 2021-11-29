Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial lowered Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $52,845,620 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 67,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 36.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.