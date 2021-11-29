Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 9,271 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 103,011.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Software were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 2,476.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,304 shares of company stock worth $1,212,053 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.61. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

