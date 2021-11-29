Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 104,328.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of PLRX opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $522.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

