Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 105,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 533.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HCI Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $115.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

