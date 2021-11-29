Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 108,870.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 239,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $29.85 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLYM. Wedbush boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

