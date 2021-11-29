Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 145,232.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UUUU opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

