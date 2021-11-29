Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 476.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $17.96 on Monday. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $185.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.