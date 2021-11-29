Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.17 Million in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $3,611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $73.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,002 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

