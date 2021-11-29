Millennium Management LLC Buys 133,625 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 1,069.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

