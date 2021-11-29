Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 15,571 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 81,952.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

