Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 8,418 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,570,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

