Invesco Ltd. Buys 61,907 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

