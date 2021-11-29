Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $80.73 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

