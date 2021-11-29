California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $544.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.99%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

